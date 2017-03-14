Meet the team of hackers doing everyt...

Meet the team of hackers doing everything they can to keep you from getting hacked

French tech executive Nicolas Thibaut has been working for a few years now on a concept that's morphed a bit in response to changing digital security challenges and in service of a pretty straightforward agenda: To bring "business-level security," as he puts it, "to as many people as possible." Contained in his story are a few thematic cross-currents, everything from having to adapt as security threats and breaches come with bigger stakes and scarier implications to the imperative to move beyond a small market to be able to do more and be more.

