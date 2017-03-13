McDonald's says Twitter account was h...

McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked before calling...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A derogatory tweet about President Donald Trump sent from McDonald's account on Thursday was the work of hackers, the company said. The tweet, sent at 9:16 a.m. ET, said: "@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Thu Spies among Us 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 14 Jane 713
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Mar 9 Trump your President 4
News What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents? Mar 9 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they... Mar 9 CodeTalker 47
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Mar 7 nnono 7
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Mar 3 Mikey 130
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,624,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC