Lotte Duty Free sees China link to cyber attack
Lotte Duty Free says a cyber attack using Chinese internet protocol addresses has crashed its website. As Sonia Legg reports, it's the latest report of irregularity from a South Korean firm in China since Seoul decided to deploy a U.S. missile defense system.
Read more at Reuters.
