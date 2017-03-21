Legacy Cobol code an increasing problem in computer security, claims research
A study of US federal government security breaches has pointed the finger of blame - at least in part - on Cobol code still running on a plethora of legacy systems. The study purports to refute the claim that legacy systems, such as mainframes running applications in largely obsolete languages, are more secure than modern systems as a result of 'security through obscurity'.
