Leaked iCloud credentials obtained from third parties, Apple says
A group of hackers threatening to wipe data from Apple devices attached to millions of iCloud accounts didn't obtain whatever log-in credentials they have through a breach of the company's services, Apple said. "There have not been any breaches in any of Apple's systems including iCloud and Apple ID," an Apple representative said in an emailed statement.
