Lawsuit: Hackers stole customer data at 1,000 Arbya s stores

22 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

A Connecticut couple says Georgia-based Arby's restaurants failed to prevent hackers from stealing customer information at hundreds of its stores. Jacqueline and Joseph Weiss of Glastonbury , Connecticut, say computer hackers used data-looting malware to penetrate systems at about 1,000 Arby's restaurants last year.

