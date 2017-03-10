IT Service Providers Scramble to Protect Customers after CIA Cyberweapons Leak

The release by WikiLeaks this week of secret C.I.A. cyberweapons and methods for hacking into smartphones, computers and even smart TVs, set into motion a chain of responses aimed at protecting customers from a variety of previously unknown threats. The steps taken by Digital Guardian likely mirrored activity at a range of IT services outfits, which found themselves scrambling to identify the new exploits, asses which clients might be vulnerable, and fix as much as possible as quickly as possible, before the exploits fully reach the wild.

