Is Russian Interference the greatest Threat to Western Democracy?
With important national elections scheduled this year in the Netherlands, France and Germany, European officials on edge about possible Russian interference are pursuing various measures to counter it. But with a daily onslaught of fake and misleading news , repeated attempts to hack computer systems of "anti-Moscow" politicians and political parties, their task is immense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Juan Cole.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|Bettyhinks
|712
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|15 hr
|SMH
|6
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Fri
|Mikey
|130
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
|Social engineering. What is it and how to preve...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC