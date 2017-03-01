Is Russian Interference the greatest ...

Is Russian Interference the greatest Threat to Western Democracy?

12 hrs ago Read more: Juan Cole

With important national elections scheduled this year in the Netherlands, France and Germany, European officials on edge about possible Russian interference are pursuing various measures to counter it. But with a daily onslaught of fake and misleading news , repeated attempts to hack computer systems of "anti-Moscow" politicians and political parties, their task is immense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Juan Cole.

