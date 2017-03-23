IRS makes tax refund scams harder but W-2 phishing attacks continue unabated

Anti-fraud measures by the Internal Revenue Service and state agencies over the past two years have made tax refund scams harder for cyber criminals to pull off even as attacks targeting taxpayer information continue unabated. So far this year, at least 124 organizations have disclosed incidents in which an office worker or payroll processor inadvertently leaked employee W-2 data after being conned by a phishing email purporting to be from the CEO or other senior company official.

