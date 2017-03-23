IRS makes tax refund scams harder but...

IRS makes tax refund scams harder but W-2 phishing attacks continue unabated

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CIO

Anti-fraud measures by the Internal Revenue Service and state agencies over the past two years have made tax refund scams harder for cyber criminals to pull off even as attacks targeting taxpayer information continue unabated. So far this year, at least 124 organizations have disclosed incidents in which an office worker or payroll processor inadvertently leaked employee W-2 data after being conned by a phishing email purporting to be from the CEO or other senior company official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Mar 19 gandolf 1
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Mar 16 Spies among Us 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 14 Jane 713
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Mar 9 Trump your President 4
News What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents? Mar 9 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they... Mar 9 CodeTalker 47
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Mar 7 nnono 7
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,533 • Total comments across all topics: 279,774,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC