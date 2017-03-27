Intilop's 10G Full TCP Accelerators with Network Security...
Milpitas, CA. - Mar 30, 2017- Intilop, Inc., a pioneer, most respected and recognized leader in providing Ultra-Low latency and Hyper Performance Complex Networking Protocol Accelerators like Full TCP, UDP, IGMP other Mega IP Cores, Systems and Solutions since 2009, delivers yet another industry first: a full TCP and UDP Accelerator with Network Security capability which performs functions of firewall and other monitoring functions at full line rate.
