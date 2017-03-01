Independents Fiber Network Reinforces Network Security Against DDoS Attacks with Corero
CNI-Independents is a Tier 2 Telecommunications company with 21 Tier 1 interconnect partners throughout Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Providing operational services, as well as Ethernet transport services to Telco companies and commercial businesses for almost 25 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|sharon
|711
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Feb 24
|About time
|126
|Social engineering. What is it and how to preve...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC