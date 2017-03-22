IDG Contributor Network: Acoustic attack lets hackers control smartphone sensor

With the acoustic injection attack, "attackers that deliver high intensity acoustic interference in close proximity" can interfere with a device accelerometer and get the sensor to send "attacker-chosen" data to the smartphone's processor, say researchers from the University of Michigan and University of South Carolina in a paper . Accelerometers measure changes of speed in a device, and they are used industrially to sense vibration for machinery health.

