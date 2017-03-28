How Trump can keep America's grid saf...

How Trump can keep America's grid safe from hackers

The U.S. electrical grid could be hacked -- and security experts want the Trump administration to make it a lot harder for attackers to turn off America's lights. MIT released a report Tuesday calling for an overhaul of infrastructure cybersecurity.

