How to Protect Your iCloud Account, J...

How to Protect Your iCloud Account, Juuust in Case Those Hackers Aren't Joking

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Wired

A hacker group called Turkish Crime Family says that it can access 250 million iCloud accounts, and will do so on April 7 to reset the password, locking people out of their accounts. They've even threatened to wipe people's linked iPhones if Apple doesn't pay up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... Fri Stevecarr123 1
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Mar 19 gandolf 1
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Mar 16 Spies among Us 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 14 Jane 713
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Mar 9 Trump your President 4
News What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents? Mar 9 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they... Mar 9 CodeTalker 47
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,058 • Total comments across all topics: 279,845,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC