How to Protect Your iCloud Account, Juuust in Case Those Hackers Aren't Joking
A hacker group called Turkish Crime Family says that it can access 250 million iCloud accounts, and will do so on April 7 to reset the password, locking people out of their accounts. They've even threatened to wipe people's linked iPhones if Apple doesn't pay up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Fri
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 14
|Jane
|713
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC