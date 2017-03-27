How to fend off cyberattacks and data breaches
According to research conducted by Symantec , the number of cyberattacks against small businesses has been steadily growing over the last six years, with hackers specifically targeting employees . And while distributed denial of service, or DDoS, attacks are still a leading form of cyber warfare, ransomware and malware attacks, targeting users of smartphones and internet of things devices, as well as PCs and systems running on Macs and Linux, are also a big threat to small businesses.
