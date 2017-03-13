Hackers use dangerous Petya ransomwar...

Hackers use dangerous Petya ransomware in targeted attacks

19 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

In a case of no honor among thieves, a group of attackers has found a way to hijack the Petya ransomware and use it in targeted attacks against companies without the program creators' knowledge. A computer Trojan dubbed PetrWrap, being used in attacks against enterprise networks, installs Petya on computers and then patches it on the fly to suit its needs, according to security researchers from antivirus vendor Kaspersky Lab.

