Hackers Thwart Secure Messaging App, Leak 1.3B Email Addresses and Attack State Democrats
In case you missed our cyber incident coverage this week in ThreatWatch , Nextgov 's regularly updated index of cyber breaches: Researchers found some serious security gaps in Confide, a secure messaging app reportedly used by White House staffers , including the ability to impersonate contacts and alter messages in transit. Confide promises end-to-end military-grade encryption and its messages self-destruct after they are read.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Mikey
|5
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Mar 7
|nnono
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Mar 3
|Mikey
|130
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC