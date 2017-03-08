Hackers Thwart Secure Messaging App, Leak 1.3B Email Addresses and Attack State Democrats

In case you missed our cyber incident coverage this week in ThreatWatch , Nextgov 's regularly updated index of cyber breaches: Researchers found some serious security gaps in Confide, a secure messaging app reportedly used by White House staffers , including the ability to impersonate contacts and alter messages in transit. Confide promises end-to-end military-grade encryption and its messages self-destruct after they are read.

