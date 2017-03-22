Hackers threaten to wipe millions of Apple devices, demand ransom
A group of hackers is threatening to wipe data from millions of Apple devices in two weeks if the company doesn't pay them US$150,000. The group, which calls itself Turkish Crime Family, claims to have login credentials for more than 627 million icloud.com, me.com and mac.com email addresses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 14
|Jane
|713
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Mar 7
|nnono
|7
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC