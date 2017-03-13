Hackers take revenge: ID Ransomware servers hit by DDoS attacks

Unfortunately, this is exactly what recently happened to the cyber security expert's Michael Gillespie's website ID Ransomware. ID Ransomware is an online ransomware recognition service which, at the moment of writing, is capable of identifying over 330 different types of ransomware by automatically analyzing the ransom note and a copy of an encrypted file that the visitors are asked to submit on the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 2-spyware.com.