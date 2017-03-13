Hackers hijack Twitter accounts to tweet about Nazis, third-party analytics tool to blame
Twitter Counter, a third-party analytics service, appears once again to have provided a gateway for hackers to post messages to high-profile Twitter accounts. An unlikely number of Twitter users suddenly learned to speak Turkish on Wednesday, posting an inflammatory message in the language replete with Nazi swastikas.
