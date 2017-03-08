Hackers exploit Apache Struts vulnera...

Hackers exploit Apache Struts vulnerability to compromise corporate web servers

Attackers are widely exploiting a recently patched vulnerability in Apache Struts that allows them to remotely execute malicious code on web servers. Apache Struts is an open-source web development framework for Java web applications.

