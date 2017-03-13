Hackers' delight: Businesses put selves at risk for invasion
In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, photo, Randell Heath poses next to a laptop displaying his company's website, in Sandy, Utah. Heath's sandblasting company, near Salt Lake City, had its website hacked and turned into a store selling Viagra and Cialis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Jane
|713
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Mar 7
|nnono
|7
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Mar 3
|Mikey
|130
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC