Hackers attack Pa. Senate Democrats' ...

Hackers attack Pa. Senate Democrats' computer system with Ransomware

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Hackers broke into the Pennsylvania Senate Democrats' computer system on Friday, forcing the system's shutdown all day. A cyberattack forced the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus to shutdown its computer system on Friday, according to a statement from the caucus' leader Sen. Jay Costa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked 5 hr No TEA For Me 5
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... 13 hr Mikey 130
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Feb 28 sharon 711
True or False? Feb 26 misbehaved 1
News Social engineering. What is it and how to preve... Feb 23 Meanwhile 1
News These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ... Feb 13 Christsharian Law 1
News Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c... Feb 10 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,068 • Total comments across all topics: 279,300,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC