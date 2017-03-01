Hackers attack Pa. Senate Democrats' computer system with Ransomware
Hackers broke into the Pennsylvania Senate Democrats' computer system on Friday, forcing the system's shutdown all day. A cyberattack forced the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus to shutdown its computer system on Friday, according to a statement from the caucus' leader Sen. Jay Costa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|5 hr
|No TEA For Me
|5
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|13 hr
|Mikey
|130
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 28
|sharon
|711
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
|Social engineering. What is it and how to preve...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC