Hackers accessed VP Mike Pence's private email account he used for business as governor
Vice President Mike Pence used a private email account that was later compromised while serving as governor of Indiana, his office confirmed on Thursday. The existence of the account was first reported by Indy Star, which obtained copies of Pence's emails through a Freedom of Information request.
