Hack Attack WikiLeaks claims to release Cia's cyber secrets
WikiLeaks on Tuesday released what it said is the full hacking capacity of the CIA in a stunning 8,000-plus page disclosure the anti-secrecy website contends is "the largest ever publication of confidential documents on the agency." The 8,761 documents and files -- released as "Vault 7 Part 1" and titled "Year Zero" -- were obtained from an "isolated, high-security network" at the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Va., a press release from the website said.
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|4 hr
|nnono
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Mar 3
|Mikey
|130
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
|Social engineering. What is it and how to preve...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
