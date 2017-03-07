Hack Attack WikiLeaks claims to relea...

Hack Attack WikiLeaks claims to release Cia's cyber secrets

WikiLeaks on Tuesday released what it said is the full hacking capacity of the CIA in a stunning 8,000-plus page disclosure the anti-secrecy website contends is "the largest ever publication of confidential documents on the agency." The 8,761 documents and files -- released as "Vault 7 Part 1" and titled "Year Zero" -- were obtained from an "isolated, high-security network" at the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Va., a press release from the website said.

