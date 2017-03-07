Hack Attack WikiLeaks claims to release Cia's cyber secrets

WikiLeaks on Tuesday released what it said is the full hacking capacity of the CIA in a stunning 8,000-plus page disclosure the anti-secrecy website contends is "the largest ever publication of confidential documents on the agency." The 8,761 documents and files -- released as "Vault 7 Part 1" and titled "Year Zero" -- were obtained from an "isolated, high-security network" at the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Va., a press release from the website said.

