Government acted 'within hours' of website security breach, say officials
A security breach at Statistics Canada's main website prompted the government to shut down a number of services over the weekend, including electronic tax filing at the Canada Revenue Agency, officials confirmed Monday. That shutdown helped to ensure that the private information of Canadians was never compromised, officials said during a briefing to explain why the statistical agency's site and that of the CRA had been largely unavailable.
