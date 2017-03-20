Global data security threats evolve a...

Global data security threats evolve as hackers hold businesses to ransom

Read more: Business Insurance

Virtual shakedowns of organizations via ransomware computer software are becoming both more prevalent and more sophisticated, and are an increasingly major problem for businesses. Although primary targets are small and midsize businesses and health care institutions, all companies are vulnerable to ransomware, which involves criminals encrypting data and preventing companies' access to their files without first paying a ransom - generally in bitcoin, the untraceable digital currency.

