Global data security threats evolve as hackers hold businesses to ransom
Virtual shakedowns of organizations via ransomware computer software are becoming both more prevalent and more sophisticated, and are an increasingly major problem for businesses. Although primary targets are small and midsize businesses and health care institutions, all companies are vulnerable to ransomware, which involves criminals encrypting data and preventing companies' access to their files without first paying a ransom - generally in bitcoin, the untraceable digital currency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Bettyhinks
|712
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Mar 4
|SMH
|6
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Mar 3
|Mikey
|130
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
|Social engineering. What is it and how to preve...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC