Four charged, including Russian gov't agents, for massive Yahoo hack
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has charged four people, including two Russian state intelligence agents, for their involvement in a massive hack of Yahoo that affected half a billion accounts. In September, Yahoo said hackers had managed to steal personal data on more than 500 million users during an attack in late 2014.
