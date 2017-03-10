Former Trump Adviser Casually Mentions His Contact With Russian Hacker Before Election

I'm not sure if Roger Stone is just the ultimate pot stirrer or if there really is something to this and he needs to be looked at more closely than just as the vile-mouthed jerk he's known to be. The former Trump campaign adviser is casually boasting of his contact with Guccifer 2.0, the hacker said to be responsible for hacking into the emails of John Podesta and other Democrats during the election.

