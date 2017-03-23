Five Ways Cybersecurity Will Suffer If Congress Repeals the FCC Privacy Rules

Back in October of 2016, the Federal Communications Commission passed some pretty awesome rules that would bar your Internet provider from invading your privacy. The rules would keep Internet providers like Comcast and Time Warner Cable from doing things like selling your personal information to marketers, inserting undetectable tracking headers into your traffic, or recording your browsing history to build up a behavioral advertising profile on you-unless they got your permission first.

