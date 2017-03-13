Fight hackers with perfume
Can hackers smell fear? Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab is raising awareness of the digital threats facing users ... by launching a perfume. The security specialist unveiled what it described as "two threatening yet provocative scents": Threat de Toilette pour femme and Threat de Toilette pour homme at an event in London last week.
