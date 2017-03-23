DoubleAgent Attack Turns Your Antivir...

DoubleAgent Attack Turns Your Antivirus Into Malware And Hijacks Your PC

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Reseachers at Israeli zero-day prevention firm Cybellum have identified a new attack that can hijack and take full control of security and other software through a legitimate Windows tool. Cybellum says that the attack has been tested and proven on all the major antiviruses as well as of all versions of Microsoft Windows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... 1 hr Stevecarr123 1
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Mar 19 gandolf 1
News Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da... Mar 16 Spies among Us 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 14 Jane 713
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Mar 9 Trump your President 4
News What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents? Mar 9 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they... Mar 9 CodeTalker 47
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,792,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC