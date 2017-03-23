DoubleAgent Attack Turns Your Antivirus Into Malware And Hijacks Your PC
Reseachers at Israeli zero-day prevention firm Cybellum have identified a new attack that can hijack and take full control of security and other software through a legitimate Windows tool. Cybellum says that the attack has been tested and proven on all the major antiviruses as well as of all versions of Microsoft Windows.
