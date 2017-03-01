Dell EMC's Wilson Lays Out Path To Partner Profitability, Spotlighting $150M Channel Investment
Dell EMC channel partners looking for new ways to grow profitability in 2017 should focus on four areas: selling more of the company's broad portfolio, making inroads into new business, driving more services sales and tapping into Dell EMC training, tools and expertise and tools, said Mary Catherine Wilson, director of global channel marketing for Dell EMC. The most profitable Dell EMC partners are selling across the company's entire portfolio, Wilson said, which consists of seven brands: Dell, EMC, VMware, RSA, SecureWorks, Pivotal and Virtustream, she said.
