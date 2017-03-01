D'Crypt to include Barco Silex IP for...

D'Crypt to include Barco Silex IP for public key cryptography in cutting-edge communication chip

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Design And Reuse

Louvain‐la‐Neuve, Belgium ‐‐ March 2nd, 2017 ‐‐ Barco Silex, leading provider of security IP cores, has entered into an agreement with D'Crypt Pte Ltd, Singapore's premier design house for hardware cryptography solutions. Barco Silex will provide D'Crypt with its BA414EP core for public key cryptography for inclusion in their FPGA solutions that will secure automotive car-to-infrastructure communication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Design And Reuse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... 3 hr Mikey 130
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked 5 hr nnono 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Feb 28 sharon 711
True or False? Feb 26 misbehaved 1
News Social engineering. What is it and how to preve... Feb 23 Meanwhile 1
News These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ... Feb 13 Christsharian Law 1
News Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c... Feb 10 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,694 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC