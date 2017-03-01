D'Crypt to include Barco Silex IP for public key cryptography in cutting-edge communication chip

Louvain‐la‐Neuve, Belgium ‐‐ March 2nd, 2017 ‐‐ Barco Silex, leading provider of security IP cores, has entered into an agreement with D'Crypt Pte Ltd, Singapore's premier design house for hardware cryptography solutions. Barco Silex will provide D'Crypt with its BA414EP core for public key cryptography for inclusion in their FPGA solutions that will secure automotive car-to-infrastructure communication.

