David Tennant launches damages action over News of the World hacking
Leading law firm Collyer Bristow announced that it was representing nine people, including Mr Tennant, who were lodging compensation claims at the High Court in London. It said the News of the World had previously "admitted and apologised for hacking into the voicemails of a number of high-profile individuals", and opened a compensation scheme in 2011 as an alternative to litigation, "but announced after less than 18 months of operation that it would be closing in relation to any applications received after 8 April 2013".
