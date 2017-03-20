Cybercrime expert warns of online 'arms race' as ACT scam reporting jumps
A web expert has warned law enforcement is losing the arms race against hackers as reported cybercrime is on the rise in the ACT. The Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network saw a 14 per cent jump in cybercrime reports in the ACT in 2016, up from 549 to 621.
