Cyberattack 411: Protecting your vehi...

Cyberattack 411: Protecting your vehicle from hackers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Proctor Journal

New vehicles are packed full of the latest and greatest technology. Among their many capabilities, today's vehicles can automatically apply brakes to avoid collisions, maintain a designated following distance behind the car ahead of it and maneuver the vehicle back into its lane if the driver veers out of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Proctor Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 14 hr Bettyhinks 712
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Sat SMH 6
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Fri Mikey 130
True or False? Feb 26 misbehaved 1
News Social engineering. What is it and how to preve... Feb 23 Meanwhile 1
News These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ... Feb 13 Christsharian Law 1
News Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c... Feb 10 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,357 • Total comments across all topics: 279,329,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC