Cyber criminals have easy access to NI homes: Derry-born expert

Cyber criminals are being given more access than ever before to Northern Ireland homes, a Derry-born internet security expert has warned. Robert O'Brien, CEO of MetaCompliance, a global Information Security and Compliance software company which employs 50 people in Derry, says a lack of regulation in the surge of the "Internet of Things" is posing a serious risk to the general public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Derry Today.