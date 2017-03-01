Cyber attack on Barts NHS trust explo...

Cyber attack on Barts NHS trust exploited zero-day vulnerability

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Computer Weekly

A cyber attack that forced parts of Barts NHS trust offline in January 2017 has been blamed on previously unknown malware that was able to bypass the antivirus systems, highlighting a common weakness in cyber defences By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Computer Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked 2 hr No TEA For Me 5
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... 10 hr Mikey 130
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Feb 28 sharon 711
True or False? Feb 26 misbehaved 1
News Social engineering. What is it and how to preve... Feb 23 Meanwhile 1
News These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ... Feb 13 Christsharian Law 1
News Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c... Feb 10 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,297,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC