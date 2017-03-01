Cyber attack on Barts NHS trust exploited zero-day vulnerability
A cyber attack that forced parts of Barts NHS trust offline in January 2017 has been blamed on previously unknown malware that was able to bypass the antivirus systems, highlighting a common weakness in cyber defences
