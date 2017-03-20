Cyber attack defence training for region's businesses
FALLING victim to a cyber attack and the often devastating consequences is to be the focus of an event later this month. NatWest is to join forces with cyber security experts Holker IT to stage 'Cyber Security for Business' at the bank's Ewood House offices at Walker Park in Blackburn on Wednesday, March 29. Attendees will experience a real-world cyber attack first hand, discover all the different types of attacks and learn how to best protect network, data, systems and employees.
