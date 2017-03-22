Critical LastPass security hole would allow hackers to steal your passwords
LastPass, an online service that keeps your passwords safe behind one master code, isn't nearly as secure as it should be right now. According to Google's vulnerability researcher Tavis Ormandy, there's at least one unpatched vulnerability in LastPass that would allows attackers to steal passwords "from any domain."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 14
|Jane
|713
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Mar 7
|nnono
|7
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC