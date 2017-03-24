computer
The governor's office says about 1.4 million Illinois job seekers are affected after one of the state's employment security agency vendors was hacked. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office said Friday afternoon that the Illinois Department of Employment Security notified the Illinois General Assembly about the hack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|10 hr
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 14
|Jane
|713
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC