Computer ransomware that locks out users flourishes in pay-to-make-it-go-away Japan
Companies and individuals in Japan are finding their computers are increasingly targeted by ransomware - programs that bar victims from accessing important files unless they pay money. "Attacks on Japanese businesses have been particularly large in number," said Masakatsu Morii, a professor of information and telecommunications engineering at Kobe University's Graduate School of Engineering.
