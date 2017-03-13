Cobol plays major role in U.S. govern...

Cobol plays major role in U.S. government breaches

Read more: Network World

New research is turning on its head the idea that legacy systems -- such as Cobol and Fortran -- are more secure because hackers are unfamiliar with the technology. New research found that these outdated systems, which may not be encrypted or even documented, were more susceptible to threats.

Chicago, IL

