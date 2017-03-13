CIA revelations look like a Wiki-dud for now
Wikileaks' latest data dump, the "Vault 7," purporting to reveal the Central Intelligence Agency's hacking tools, appears to be something of a dud. If you didn't know before that spy agencies could apply these tools and techniques, you're naive, and if you think it undermines the attribution of hacker attacks on the Democratic National Committee and other targets, you'll be disappointed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Mikey
|5
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Mar 7
|nnono
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Mar 3
|Mikey
|130
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC