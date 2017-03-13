Cascading effect: One attack led to another at Yahoo
Instead, according to an account offered by U.S. officials, they methodically made their way deeper into Yahoo's network over the space of months - maybe years. That allowed them to forge technological skeleton keys that would unlock many Yahoo accounts, steal personal information and then use that data to break into other email services used by their targets, U.S. officials said in announcing charges against four Russians .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Jane
|713
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Mar 7
|nnono
|7
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Mar 3
|Mikey
|130
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC