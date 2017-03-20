Canadian accused in Yahoo hack posed 'extremely high flight risk': documents
A Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails posed an "extremely high flight risk" in part due to his alleged ties to Russian intelligence agents, law enforcement officials allege in documents filed with an Ontario court. In an application for Karim Baratov's arrest, U.S. authorities describe the 22-year-old Hamilton resident as an alleged "hacker-for-hire" paid by members of the Russian Federal Security Service, known as the FSB.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Sun
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 14
|Jane
|713
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Mar 7
|nnono
|7
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC