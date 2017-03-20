Canadian accused in Yahoo hack posed ...

Canadian accused in Yahoo hack posed 'extremely high flight risk': documents

16 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

A Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails posed an "extremely high flight risk" in part due to his alleged ties to Russian intelligence agents, law enforcement officials allege in documents filed with an Ontario court. In an application for Karim Baratov's arrest, U.S. authorities describe the 22-year-old Hamilton resident as an alleged "hacker-for-hire" paid by members of the Russian Federal Security Service, known as the FSB.

Chicago, IL

