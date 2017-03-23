Breach Costs Neiman Marcus $1.6M

7 hrs ago Read more: NewsFactor

The three-year-old case stemmed from the December 2013 cyber attack that exposed credit card data of an estimated 350,000 Neiman Marcus shoppers. The high-profile incident, caused by malware installed on Neiman Marcus terminals, was similar to a larger attack on Target and other retailers in 2013 and 2014.

