Alabama jobs database hacked; personal information may be at risk
A multi-state database used by the Alabama Department of Labor has been compromised. America's JobLink, a web-based system that links job seekers with employers, announced Wednesday that a hacker gained access to personal information connected to accounts across multiple states .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 14
|Jane
|713
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Mar 7
|nnono
|7
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC