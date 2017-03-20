A cyber attack could cause the next global financial crisis
That is the warning from Ravi Menon, the managing director of Singapore's corporate regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore. He told the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's annual conference in Sydney that financial regulators around the world needed to keep up with emerging technologies and share information to cope with new risks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Sun
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 14
|Jane
|713
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Mar 7
|nnono
|7
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC