A cyber attack could cause the next global financial crisis

That is the warning from Ravi Menon, the managing director of Singapore's corporate regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore. He told the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's annual conference in Sydney that financial regulators around the world needed to keep up with emerging technologies and share information to cope with new risks.

